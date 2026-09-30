Key road caves in again in Chennai, now 20 ft deep

CHENNAI: A section of Perambur Barracks Road caved in on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a massive sinkhole nearly 20 feet deep. This is the third such cave-in on this stretch since 2022. It was caused by a burst in the ageing gravity sewer line running beneath the road. Officials told TNIE that they don’t plan to overhaul the ageing pipeline for at least another 1.5 years, as metro rail work is still under way.

The 1.2 m RCC gravity main sewer pipeline, which is nearly 40 years old, was damaged over a length of 10 m and sent commuters and residents into a panic. This, coupled with the ongoing metro work, led to traffic disruptions, which would continue for nearly three days until the restoration work is complete, according to CMWSSB officials.

Three metro water pipelines pass along the stretch. The damage to the main sewer line, leading to the Purasaiwalkam old sewage pumping station, was less than 100 m away from the sinkhole. The pipeline, carrying sewage from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and parts of Anna Nagar and Royapuram, ends at the Kodungaiyur sewage plant.

“Due to its age, the pipeline needs a complete revamp and the proposal is awaiting approval,” another official said. However, the work can’t be taken up until the metro rail works are completed, he added. CMWSSB, in an official statement, said that it will replace or repair the damaged section depending on the extent of the damage.