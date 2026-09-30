Tambaram residents want property tax rates reviewed

CHENNAI: With the deadline for paying property tax ending on September 30, the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations of Tambaram has urged the state government to review and rationalise the tax levied in Chitlapakkam and other areas under the Tambaram corporation, citing wide differences in rates compared with several Chennai localities.

In a joint representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the federation and the Tambaram Corporation Zone 3 Residents Welfare Association also sought an extension of the deadline so that residents could raise their grievances.

The representation followed a resolution adopted at their general body meeting on September 26. According to a comparative statement submitted by the associations, the annual property tax for a 1,500 sq ft residential building in Chitlapakkam Zone A on GST Road was `26,812, but it was `16,250 on Boat Club Road, `15,440 in Poes Garden-Binny Road, and `10,160 on North Usman Road and Anna Nagar Second Avenue.

They sought a review based on guideline value, location, road conditions and civic facilities such as water supply, underground drainage, stormwater drains and sanitation. They also sought an expert committee of officials and residents’ association representatives, public disclosure of the formula used for the revision, and a chance to file objections before rates are finalised.

S Kamala, a senior citizen from Chromepet, said her half-yearly tax rose from `414 to `4,760 after her property was reassessed. She also objected to the reported move to reassess other flats in her complex.