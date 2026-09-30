Triplicane youth killed outside house, four arrested

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Airtel technician, who was hacked to death outside his house in Triplicane on Monday night allegedly over a personal dispute.

The deceased was identified as N Ajith of Triplicane. Police said Ajith had been sitting outside his house when four men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, picked up an argument with him.

The quarrel escalated, following which the accused allegedly pushed Ajith and attacked him with machetes and sticks. Hearing his screams, Ajith’s mother Sarasu (56) rushed out and attempted to intervene. Police said the gang also attacked her before escaping. She was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital and is expected to recover soon.

The Ice House police sent Ajith’s body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police identified the accused as H Harish (26), P Harish (26), Sanjay V (24) and ‘Bonda’ Rajesh B (25), all residents of Triplicane. A special team secured them near the Krishnampettai graveyard on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Ajith and the accused knew each other. While Ajith worked as a Wi-Fi technician with Airtel, the accused were unemployed.

According to the police, Ajith and Rajesh were involved in a personal dispute in 2020, during which Ajith injured Rajesh’s finger. Rajesh had been waiting for an opportunity to attack Ajith.

“Two men, whom I identified as Harish and Bonda, dragged my son outside and hacked him. Another person also joined. When my wife tried to shield Ajith, they attacked her too. We had been asking them to drop the issue ever since their fight started years ago but it has come to this,” Ajith’s father Natarajan said. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and other political leaders raised concerns over the law and order situation in TN.