When 'home' means something: Siennor Trio is set to release their 11-track independent album on the sense of belonging

In English, a house and a home may refer to the same physical space, yet they carry distinctly different emotions — a house can simply be a structure, while a home is shaped by the memories, people, and experiences held within it. Tamil, however, does not always draw that same emotional distance between its words for home. Be it ‘veedu’, ‘maaligai’, ‘illam’, or any other term, it can evoke a sense of belonging, a place that is lived in rather than merely inhabited. It is this idea of a space shaped by memory, emotion, and experience that sits at the heart of Siennor Trio’s latest album, ‘Ninaivu Maaligai’.

The 11-track album, which translates to ‘The mansion of Memory’, is not an attempt to simply revisit the past. For Siennor, it is a way of acknowledging what came before while finding the courage to move beyond it. “This is a gratitude funeral, like I’m thankful for everything from the past, but now I’m moving on,” he says. Siennor also adds that the songs cover various themes, like building a castle for all the memories, madness, love, and moving on to dreams. One of the songs also talks about inflation and how it has an effect on a musician.