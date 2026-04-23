Valparai crash: Death toll rises to 10 as injured tourist succumbs in Coimbatore hospital

COIMBATORE: The death toll in the recent tourist van accident on the Valparai-Pollachi ghat road in the district rose to 10 on Wednesday as a 39-year-old, Naushad Ali, succumbed to his injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Ali was among a group of tourists comprising school staff from Perinthalmanna in Kerala’s Malappuram district who had travelled to Valparai on April 17 for a leisure trip. As they were returning toward Pollachi their van reportedly lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and fell to the 9th bend.

Nine, including seven women and two men, died on the spot. Following Ali’s death, tensions escalated at the hospital, with his family alleging that delays in providing timely treatment contributed to the tragedy. Relatives claimed they had requested that he be shifted to a private hospital, but were told that permission from the district administration was required, leading to further delays.

Hospital authorities refuted the allegations, stating that Ali had been admitted in a critical condition, suffering from severe lung bleeding and major spinal injuries.

Despite arranging necessary treatment and planning for spinal care, doctors said he could not be saved.