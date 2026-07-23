Consumer body urges TN CM to halt increase in road levels in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE: A Coimbatore-based consumer rights organisation has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene in the alleged violation of government orders and high court directions aimed at preventing an increase in road levels during relaying works.

In a representation submitted to the CM, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon said roads across several urban local bodies continue to be resurfaced without proper milling or removal of the existing asphalt layer, resulting in a gradual increase in the Finished Road Level (FRL).

The organisation pointed out that the issue had earlier been raised through a Public Interest Litigation petition. Following the case, the government had informed the Madras HC that all local bodies had been instructed not to raise road levels while relaying roads. Subsequently, the director of municipal administration and chief secretary issued detailed guidelines directing civic bodies to ensure that roads are milled or scraped before relaying so that the finished level remains unchanged.

Despite these instructions, the representation alleged that the directives are being routinely ignored. According to the organisation, repeated overlays have caused road levels to rise steadily over the years, leaving many houses that were once above road level now situated below it. This, it said, has resulted in frequent flooding during rain, difficulty in accessing properties, damage to buildings and long-term hardship for residents.