Road widening at Vilankurichi junction to start soon as Coimbatore collector orders land acquisition

COIMBATORE: The long-pending S-Bend project work by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to take off soon, as the district collector has ordered revenue department officials to complete the land acquisition works and hand over the land to the civic body. The CCMC had sanctioned Rs 6.05 crore to acquire 39.73 cents of land at the S-Bend junction near Vilankurichi and carry out junction improvement works.

The S-Bend at the Vilankurichi-Thaneerpandal Road junction in ward 24 of the East Zone is one of the city's most critical traffic points, connecting four major roads, including the CODISSIA Road, Vilankurichi Road, Gandhima Nagar Road and Thaneerpandal Road. The junction witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.

Over the years, traffic congestion at the junction has worsened due to increasing vehicular movement and the presence of buildings located dangerously close to the road curve. More than 10 houses and shops are situated at the S-Bend, significantly restricting visibility and road width. Concerned over frequent bottlenecks and safety risks, residents, motorists and social activists have repeatedly urged the civic body to widen the junction and improve traffic flow.

Acting on public demand, the CCMC proposed to remove the existing buildings and create a small roundabout at the junction by widening the connecting roads. To facilitate this, civic officials initiated discussions with land and building owners for land acquisition.