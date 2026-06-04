Road widening at Vilankurichi junction to start soon as Coimbatore collector orders land acquisition

COIMBATORE: The long-pending S-Bend project work by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to take off soon, as the district collector has ordered revenue department officials to complete the land acquisition works and hand over the land to the civic body. The CCMC had sanctioned Rs 6.05 crore to acquire 39.73 cents of land at the S-Bend junction near Vilankurichi and carry out junction improvement works.
The S-Bend at the Vilankurichi-Thaneerpandal Road junction in ward 24 of the East Zone is one of the city's most critical traffic points, connecting four major roads, including the CODISSIA Road, Vilankurichi Road, Gandhima Nagar Road and Thaneerpandal Road. The junction witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.
Over the years, traffic congestion at the junction has worsened due to increasing vehicular movement and the presence of buildings located dangerously close to the road curve. More than 10 houses and shops are situated at the S-Bend, significantly restricting visibility and road width. Concerned over frequent bottlenecks and safety risks, residents, motorists and social activists have repeatedly urged the civic body to widen the junction and improve traffic flow.
Acting on public demand, the CCMC proposed to remove the existing buildings and create a small roundabout at the junction by widening the connecting roads. To facilitate this, civic officials initiated discussions with land and building owners for land acquisition.
According to sources, 12 individuals own about 39 cents of land at the junction. Initially, the owners demanded compensation of Rs 4,500 per sq ft for land and Rs 500 per sq ft for buildings. However, the finance department flagged the demand as excessive and asked the CCMC to renegotiate the rates. Following several rounds of talks, the civic body and landowners arrived at a revised compensation rate of Rs 3,500 per sq ft for both land and buildings. Based on this, the total cost for land acquisition and junction improvement works, including the construction of a roundabout, has been estimated at Rs 6,55,72,358, which includes Rs 6.05 crore for land acquisition.
The CCMC subsequently sent a proposal to the state government, which had accorded administrative sanction for the project. Despite the project being first announced more than three years ago, no work has begun so far.
In this situation, CCMC officials expressed confidence in kick-starting the project works soon, as the district collector has appointed a special DRO and has instructed the revenue department officials to expedite the land acquisition works and hand over the acquired land to the civic body.
Speaking to the TNIE, a senior official from the town planning section of the CCMC said, "A G.O. was passed regarding the S-bend project on February 27. Later, the district collector issued an order appointing a DRO for the land acquisition works on March 13. However, as the Model Code of Conduct was implemented in March, and due to the election work, the land acquisition works were delayed. However, the collector has instructed the revenue officials to expedite the process now. We expect to start the project work soon"