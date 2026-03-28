Electric leakage from lamp post at Coimbatore's Ukkadam lakefront sparks safety concerns

COIMBATORE: Concerns over public safety have resurfaced at the Ukkadam Valankulam lakefront after visitors reported incidents of electric leakage from a lamp post, raising questions about maintenance standards at civic recreational spaces developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

According to members of the public, a couple of exposed wires jutting out of a lamp post were found discharging electricity, with some individuals experiencing a mild electric shock upon coming into contact with the pole.

The issue has triggered alarm among regular visitors, especially families and children who frequent the lakefront during evenings.

"I felt a sudden jolt when I touched the pole while walking," said M Ramesh, a daily walker. "It was not severe, but it was enough to scare me. If a child had touched it, the consequences could have been worse."

The incident comes close on the heels of similar electricity complaints reported earlier at the children's play area in the Krishnampathy lakefront, indicating a recurring issue in recently developed public spaces.

Following a public alert, security personnel at the site informed officials. However, instead of a permanent fix, the immediate response was limited to temporarily taping the EB box near the lamp post to prevent further contact.

Residents have criticised the stopgap measure. "Just taping the box is not a solution. They need to fix the wiring properly and conduct a full inspection," said a local resident.

A CCMC official told TNIE that the firm that maintains the smart city lakefronts has been informed about the issue, and its maintenance team would be addressing the problem at the earliest.