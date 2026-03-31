Patients flag inadequate pharmacists at Pollachi GH, urge action

COIMBATORE: Due to the absence of adequate pharmacists at the Coimbatore District Headquarters hospital in Pollachi, patients were made to wait for over an hour to get medicines, resulting in a huge crowd that gathered in front of the hospital on Monday morning.

Patients demanded that an additional number of pharmacists be appointed to manage the workload as it directly affects the public.

"I came to the hospital at 8.30 am for treatment. The doctor consultation was done within 30 minutes but I had to wait for another 40 minutes to get medicines," said M Kamatchi from Suleshwaranpatti.

She said many people, mostly employees at the government and private sectors, who have to go to work before 10 am, face a lot of hurdles in accessing the pharmacies inside the Pollachi GH. They said they cannot go to work for a whole day, even if they visit the hospital for simple health issues.

R Vellai Nataraj, a Pollachi-based social activist and member of the Healthcare Beneficiaries Welfare Committee at the District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi, said that filling the vacancies of pharmacists was a long-standing demand which is not yet addressed.