TVK fields mostly new faces in Coimbatore, eyes impact in debut poll

COIMBATORE: Contesting its maiden Assembly election, Vijay’s TVK has mostly fielded new faces in 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district. Party functionaries said that except two district secretaries and a state secretary, the rest are new even to the party.
Vijay announced the names on Sunday, and some of them have been a part of his fan clubs and later joined politics. Party functionaries said only a few long-time supporters were allowed to contest, and the rest are new faces who joined the TVK recently.
In Thondamuthur, TVK has announced KPR Sathish, alias Sathish Raju, as its candidate. Sathish is the son of former AIADMK MLA KP Raju, who is said to be a political mentor of former minister and AIADMK’s pick in the constituency, SP Velumani. While the DMK has been making various efforts to counter Velumani’s popularity in the region, TVK has entered the fray as a third front, pegging Sathish against his father’s friend.
“Fielding Velumani’s political mentor Raju’s son against him is a significant move. This strategy was devised by TVK executive committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, who is the party’s West Zone in-charge,” a district committee functionary said.
“Raju was the secretary of the combined Coimbatore district unit of the AIADMK. Velumani followed Raju, who was from Kuniyamuthur, to make his mark in politics. Raju was the AIADMK MLA from the Perur Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district when J Jayalalithaa became chief minister for the first time.
Raju won the seat in 1991 and served as MLA till 1996. He enjoyed good influence both within the party and among the public,” said another functionary, who was denied a seat to contest.
“Just as Raju’s support helped Velumani’s political growth, it is expected that his good reputation will also help with Sathish’s political entry. ,” he said.
TVK cadres believe that apart from the party’s existing support among the people, Sathish will also receive support from a section of AIADMK supporters because of his father. District secretaries V Sampath Kumar will contest from Coimbatore North and K Vigensh from Kinathukkadavu, while NM Sugumar, who switched from the DMK a few months ago, has been fielded from the Sulur constituency.
Also, Dr A Sridharan, one of the party’s deputy general secretaries, is contesting from Valparai. Astrologer RD Kanimozhi will contest from Kavundampalayam,
Party workers said most of these candidates are new faces and have been selected by Sengottaiyan.