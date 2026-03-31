TVK fields mostly new faces in Coimbatore, eyes impact in debut poll

COIMBATORE: Contesting its maiden Assembly election, Vijay’s TVK has mostly fielded new faces in 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district. Party functionaries said that except two district secretaries and a state secretary, the rest are new even to the party.

Vijay announced the names on Sunday, and some of them have been a part of his fan clubs and later joined politics. Party functionaries said only a few long-time supporters were allowed to contest, and the rest are new faces who joined the TVK recently.

In Thondamuthur, TVK has announced KPR Sathish, alias Sathish Raju, as its candidate. Sathish is the son of former AIADMK MLA KP Raju, who is said to be a political mentor of former minister and AIADMK’s pick in the constituency, SP Velumani. While the DMK has been making various efforts to counter Velumani’s popularity in the region, TVK has entered the fray as a third front, pegging Sathish against his father’s friend.

“Fielding Velumani’s political mentor Raju’s son against him is a significant move. This strategy was devised by TVK executive committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, who is the party’s West Zone in-charge,” a district committee functionary said.