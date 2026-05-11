Advert boards at Coimbatore's traffic signals a distraction for drivers

"IRC norms state that advertisements should not be permitted on boards, placards, cloth banners or sheets, and no advertisements should be permitted at junctions. However, these restrictions are being blatantly violated at traffic signals in Coimbatore," he alleged.

He added that in recent months, when the administration has been fully engaged in election-related work, it had come to their notice that a large number of new advertisements have been erected across the district in the name of 'sponsors' for traffic signals.

"In several cases, advertisers have drawn power supply directly from the main lines, which amounts to theft of energy and constitutes a serious offence punishable under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act," he said.

He further said that he sent a petition to the district collector, urging the immediate removal of all advertisements at traffic signals and centre median of roads, adding that if there is no prompt action, he will be forced to initiate contempt of court proceedings.

When inquired, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said he will look into this.