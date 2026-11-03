10% Tasmac outlets shut on Day two of stir; notice to 960 staff, four suspended

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE : Tasmac employees across Tamil Nadu continued their protest for the second day on Monday shutting down liquor outlets in opposition to the introduction of the environmental and social welfare cess, under which Rs 10 would be collected from consumers for every bottle. The money would be refunded when they return the empty bottle under the bottle buyback scheme.

Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh told reporters in Coimbatore that more than 960 Tasmac employees had been served show-cause notices for taking part in the protest and four employees were suspended for allegedly preventing the opening of outlets.

Alternative staff would be deployed to run the outlets, the minister said. About 460 of the state’s 4,040 outlets — roughly 10% — remained closed on Monday. Unions said the stir would continue as the government had not held talks with the protesting staff.

Most liquor outlets remained closed in several parts of Chennai on Monday, and customers who turned up to buy liquor waited for a long time before returning disappointed. Outlets in a few areas such as Pallikaranai and Velachery remained open and drew heavy crowds. In several places, stocks ran out within three hours of opening, forcing the outlets to shut again.