Bharathiar University's temporary staff unhappy over non-release of festival advance

COIMBATORE: Temporary staff at Bharathiar University have expressed disappointment after the university administration refused to provide them with a Deepavali advance.

With just one week left for Deepavali, the staff said they are worried about managing expenses for purchasing clothes and other items without the advance.

A staff member working on consolidated pay, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that around 480 temporary staff and daily-wage workers are employed at the university in various jobs, including gardening and plumbing, and earn a maximum monthly salary of around Rs 20,000 on average.

"Usually, the university administration would provide a Deepavali advance of Rs 10,000 around 10 to 15 days before the festival. Later, Rs1,000 would be deducted from the employees' salary every month. Even last year, we received the advance and celebrated Diwali by purchasing clothes and other items using the advance," he said.

However, he said the university has refused to give the advance to temporary staff so far, leaving them worried about whether they would be able to celebrate the festival at all.