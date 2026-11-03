CCMC imposed Rs 12 lakh fine on illegal hoardings since June

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised posters, banners and advertising hoardings across the city, imposing fines amounting to Rs 11,68,300 since June this year.

The civic body has prohibited the unauthorised pasting of posters and installation of banners and advertisement boards on major roads, road junctions, around government offices, public walls and other places frequented by the public.

According to the corporation, posters and banners put up without permission by commercial establishments, private organisations and event organisers have become a growing concern. Apart from affecting the city's appearance, such advertisements distract motorists and pedestrians, potentially leading to road accidents and traffic congestion.

The practice also creates sanitation problems, as torn posters and discarded paper materials accumulate along roadsides, contributing to public health concerns.

To address the issue, officials are monitoring all five zones of the corporation and taking action against those violating the prescribed regulations. Enforcement teams have been instructed to identify unauthorised advertisements and impose penalties on individuals and organisations responsible for them.

The corporation has urged shop owners, business establishments, private organisations, event organisers and the general public to obtain the necessary permissions before putting up any advertisements in public spaces. CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja warned that strict action would be taken against violators. Besides imposing fines, the corporation would also remove unauthorised posters, banners and advertisement boards placed in violation of the rules.

The civic body has appealed to residents and commercial establishments to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining clean, safe and obstruction-free public spaces across Coimbatore.