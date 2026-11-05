95% of 24x7 Coimbatore water supply project work done, rest to be completed in December

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has said that 95% of the 24x7 water supply project is complete, and officials have been restoring roads damaged due to digging work carried out by the firm, Suez, to install pipelines.

Implemented by Suez India Private Limited for Rs 646.71 crore, the project aims to provide round-the-clock drinking water supply to households across 58 wards spread over 105.6 square kilometres of the city.

According to officials, the project has been designed to cover over 1.5 lakh household service connections. So far, more than 1.6 lakh service connections have been provided. Water meters have also been installed for all eligible connections.

In addition to 34 existing overhead tanks, 33 new overhead tanks have been constructed. Nearly 73.64 kilometres of trunk mains have been laid to transport water, while an extensive 1,747-kilometre distribution network has been created to ensure water reaches every neighbourhood.



Officials said the system's biggest advantage is that water will be available in the pipelines throughout the day, maintaining consistent pressure and reducing the risk of contamination caused by sewage or external pollutants entering empty pipelines.

The entire process, from pumping water into storage reservoirs to supplying it to households, will be monitored and operated through a software-based control system.