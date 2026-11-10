Over 4,000 CCMC sanitary staff begin indefinite strike, garbage collection hit

CUDDALORE: Over 4,000 contract sanitary workers employed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) began an indefinite strike on Monday, a day after Deepavali, pressing for the fulfilment of a 32-point charter of demands, including regularisation of services, payment of statutory wages and bonuses, and better working conditions.

Workers belonging to six trade unions and welfare associations joined the protest under the banner of the joint federation of sanitary workers' unions. The agitation has disrupted garbage collection and sanitation activities across the city, with several streets witnessing an accumulation of household waste and firecracker debris following the festival.

According to CCMC officials, just over a 1,000 permanent sanitary workers were involved in clearing the garbage from the streets. As several thousand temporary sanitary workers are taking part in the strike, the permanent sanitary workers worked in three shifts on Monday to clear the waste across the city. Around 40 tonnes of Deepavali cracker waste were removed using 116 vehicles by the officials.

The corporation has deployed permanent sanitary workers to manage the situation by undertaking street sweeping, collecting garbage and clearing firecracker waste. However, the disruption is expected to continue if the strike remains unresolved.

On Monday morning, numerous workers assembled outside the CCMC's headquarters and raised slogans demanding justice. The unions said the decision to launch an indefinite strike was taken after discussions with the corporation over the Deepavali bonus failed to yield results.

According to the unions, the corporation has over 5,500 contract sanitary workers, including those engaged in Dengue Mosquito Breeding Prevention and Control (DBC), malaria prevention, underground drainage cleaning, Rapid Response teams, water distribution and waste transportation.