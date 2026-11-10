Thudiyalur-Saravanampatti Road turns nightmare for motorists after UGD works

CUDDALORE: The Thudiyalur-Saravanampatti Road, an important arterial link connecting two major parts of Coimbatore, has been left in a dilapidated condition following underground drainage (UGD) pipeline works, causing considerable hardship to motorists and commuters. With no convenient alternative routes connecting the two localities, road users have urged the authorities to restore the stretch without further delay.

The nearly 8-km-long State Highway Road serves as a vital link between Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) and Sathyamangalam Road (NH 948), connecting two busy residential and commercial hubs. The stretch also provides access to several IT companies and educational institutions, resulting in heavy vehicular movement throughout the day.

Motorists said commuting on the already narrow two-lane road had become increasingly difficult after the pipeline installation works. They pointed out that the road had been dug up by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials for the UGD project in Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar areas on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Though the pipeline installation work has reportedly been completed, the authorities have failed to restore the road properly, leaving several stretches uneven and difficult to navigate.

"Even before the UGD work, travelling on this road was difficult because of the narrow carriageway and heavy traffic. Now, with the road surface in such poor condition, every journey has become a struggle. We have no proper alternative route to reach the other side," said R Madhava Krishnan, a motorist who regularly uses the stretch.