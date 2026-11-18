COIMBATORE: Nearly two decades after the Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) project was first sanctioned, residents and social activists continue to wait for its completion, with the ongoing construction progressing at a sluggish pace. With less than half of the project completed, concerns are mounting over further delays in opening the bridge to the public.
The ROB, being constructed by the state highways department across Level Crossing Gate (LC) No. 6, has become a major concern for motorists who use the stretch daily. Residents and commuters allege that construction activities are frequently interrupted, with little visible progress, despite the project having resumed last year. They have urged the department to expedite the work and adhere to the revised completion schedule.
The project dates back to October 2006, when the then DMK government sanctioned Rs 12.65 crore for the construction of the bridge. However, rising construction costs over the years pushed the project estimate to Rs 15.30 crore. The proposed ROB will be 549.14 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, supported by 15 pillars, with approach roads and service lanes on either side.
"People in and around the area have been waiting for this bridge for decades for smoother traffic flow. However, the delays in starting the project and the current pace at which the ROB works are progressing are concerning," said A Vishnu Vardhan, a resident of Vilankurichi.
He pointed out that thousands of commuters, including employees travelling to Tidel Park, continue to face difficulties due to the absence of the bridge. "Considering the hardships faced by motorists, the officials should complete the work soon and open the bridge for public use at the earliest," he added.
The project had faced several hurdles over the years. While Southern Railway completed its portion of the construction above the railway track in 2018, the remaining works were held up by land acquisition disputes. Of the 58 affected landowners, objections raised by three, including a private school and an industrial establishment, resulted in prolonged litigation before the Madras High Court, stalling the project for several years.
Following public outcry, fresh tenders were floated for the ROB, excluding the service roads, and construction resumed in July 2025 with an 18-month completion target. With more than 15 months having passed, the officials have not even managed to complete 50% of the project work.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior department official said all 15 pillars have been completed, and deck slab construction was under way. "We have completed around 45% of the project so far. We plan to complete one deck by the end of this month and two more next month. The remaining bridge work is expected to be completed by March next year. The service road work is still pending due to a court case," the official added.
However, residents and activists remain concerned over the pace of execution, particularly as the project continues to miss the expectations of commuters who have been waiting for the bridge for decades.