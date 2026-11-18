COIMBATORE: Nearly two decades after the Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) project was first sanctioned, residents and social activists continue to wait for its completion, with the ongoing construction progressing at a sluggish pace. With less than half of the project completed, concerns are mounting over further delays in opening the bridge to the public.

The ROB, being constructed by the state highways department across Level Crossing Gate (LC) No. 6, has become a major concern for motorists who use the stretch daily. Residents and commuters allege that construction activities are frequently interrupted, with little visible progress, despite the project having resumed last year. They have urged the department to expedite the work and adhere to the revised completion schedule.

The project dates back to October 2006, when the then DMK government sanctioned Rs 12.65 crore for the construction of the bridge. However, rising construction costs over the years pushed the project estimate to Rs 15.30 crore. The proposed ROB will be 549.14 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, supported by 15 pillars, with approach roads and service lanes on either side.

"People in and around the area have been waiting for this bridge for decades for smoother traffic flow. However, the delays in starting the project and the current pace at which the ROB works are progressing are concerning," said A Vishnu Vardhan, a resident of Vilankurichi.

He pointed out that thousands of commuters, including employees travelling to Tidel Park, continue to face difficulties due to the absence of the bridge. "Considering the hardships faced by motorists, the officials should complete the work soon and open the bridge for public use at the earliest," he added.