COIMBATORE: A large number of dead fish were found floating near the shutters of the Selvachinthamani tank in the city on Tuesday, triggering concern among local residents and fishermen. Following complaints from the public, officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The sudden death of fish has raised questions over the quality of water in the tank, though the exact cause of the incident is yet to be established. Local fishermen and residents said they were unaware of what could have triggered the fish deaths.

During an inspection, CCMC officials told TNIE that the deaths were confined to a small stretch near the tank shutters and had not affected the entire waterbody.

"We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fish deaths near the shutters. Experts have suggested that low dissolved oxygen levels in the water could be a possible reason. Water samples will be collected and sent to laboratories to check for contamination or pollution," an official said.

Meanwhile, residents have urged the authorities to closely monitor the water quality and take necessary measures to prevent further fish deaths.