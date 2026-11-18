COIMBATORE: The pending Sanganoor Bridge widening and junction improvement project on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore is yet to begin construction despite the highways department serving the contractor a delay a few months ago. The project, running more than a year behind schedule, has exacerbated traffic congestion at one of the city's major junctions.

As part of the first phase months ago, the department removed major encroachments along the stretch between the Kavundampalayam flyover and Sanganoor Bridge and handed over the land to the contractor for the widening work. Despite this, the contractor is yet to mobilise resources to begin construction.

The Rs 18 crore project, approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) involves widening the existing four-lane road into a six-lane carriageway, replacing the 60-year-old Sanganoor Bridge and easing traffic movement. The original proposal included a roundabout at Sanganoor Junction to regulate traffic. However, following a review, the highway officials decided to drop the plan and instead provide dedicated U-turn facilities along the widened stretch.