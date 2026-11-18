COIMBATORE: The pending Sanganoor Bridge widening and junction improvement project on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore is yet to begin construction despite the highways department serving the contractor a delay a few months ago. The project, running more than a year behind schedule, has exacerbated traffic congestion at one of the city's major junctions.
As part of the first phase months ago, the department removed major encroachments along the stretch between the Kavundampalayam flyover and Sanganoor Bridge and handed over the land to the contractor for the widening work. Despite this, the contractor is yet to mobilise resources to begin construction.
The Rs 18 crore project, approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) involves widening the existing four-lane road into a six-lane carriageway, replacing the 60-year-old Sanganoor Bridge and easing traffic movement. The original proposal included a roundabout at Sanganoor Junction to regulate traffic. However, following a review, the highway officials decided to drop the plan and instead provide dedicated U-turn facilities along the widened stretch.
The junction serves as an important connecting point for vehicles travelling towards Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris.
Motorists and residents have expressed concern over the delay, pointing out that congestion has worsened despite the removal of encroachments. They have urged the department to take firm action against the contractor and ensure construction begins soon.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior department official said the contractor had submitted three designs for the works, but all three were rejected as they did not meet the department's technical requirements. "The contractor has now submitted a revised design, and we've suggested a few changes. Based on the inputs, the plan will be tweaked accordingly. We expect the final design to be approved by the end of this month and are planning to begin the works by next month," revealed the official.
If there are any more delays, the contract will be cancelled or blacklisted, with action from the union government, as the contractor has already been served a notice, added the sources.