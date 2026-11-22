COIMBATORE: Expressing concern over the proposed elephant rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti, conservationists have urged the Tamil Nadu government and the HR&CE department to reconsider the proposed site, warning that it could lead to increased human-elephant conflict.

In a statement by conservationists T T Rangasamy of Bhavani River Water and Ground Water Protection Committee and K Abdul Hakkim of WNCT, they said the location selected for the camp was close to the Nellimalai Reserve Forest, at the foothills of the Western Ghats, an area inhabited by a large number of wild elephants.

The presence of captive elephants could attract wild elephants to the camp, increasing the risk of conflict.

They claimed that human-elephant conflict, including crop damage and elephant intrusions into residential areas, had increased in the surrounding areas of Bhadrakaliamman Temple, Nellithurai, Thekkampatti and Samayapuram following the conduct of the camp five years ago.

The situation had improved to some extent after the camp was discontinued.

They warned that restarting the camp at the same location could affect farmers' livelihoods and create additional challenges for the forest department. They also expressed concern that increased conflict could endanger wild elephants through electrocution, poisoning, country-made explosives and shooting.

They appealed to the government, forest department and HR&CE department to relocate the camp in the interests of local residents and wildlife. Meanwhile, farmers have announced a protest on November 21, demanding the relocation of the proposed elephant rejuvenation camp.