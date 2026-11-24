COIMBATORE: The long-pending Metro Rail dream of Coimbatore appears headed for another prolonged limbo, with neither the union nor Tamil Nadu government showing urgency to take the project forward.

After the centre rejected the Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, the newly-formed TVK government is reportedly not keen to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and resubmit it for approval, leaving the city's aspirations for a modern mass transit system hanging in the balance, according to official sources in the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

For a city that has been demanding its own metro system for more than 15 years and grappling with mounting traffic congestion, the lack of political commitment from both governments has come as a major disappointment. While the central government has repeatedly questioned the feasibility of the project, the state government appears content to let the proposal remain on the back burner rather than pursue it aggressively.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had rejected the Coimbatore Metro proposal twice, suggesting a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) as an alternative. The suggestion, however, has drawn sharp criticism from urban mobility experts, residents and activists, who argue that it reflects a lack of understanding of Coimbatore's road network, geographical constraints and growing traffic pressures.

Speaking to TNIE, sources in the CMRL said, "The state has decided against sending another proposal for the two cities in the immediate future. The centre had cited population as one of the key criteria for rejecting the projects, and CMRL is planning to prepare a revised report using updated population figures once the ongoing census is completed."

However, with the TVK government showing little interest in pushing the proposals forward, there has been no tangible progress. The uncertainty surrounding the metro project has also held up several infrastructure projects planned along the proposed corridors.