COIMBATORE: The long-pending Metro Rail dream of Coimbatore appears headed for another prolonged limbo, with neither the union nor Tamil Nadu government showing urgency to take the project forward.
After the centre rejected the Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, the newly-formed TVK government is reportedly not keen to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and resubmit it for approval, leaving the city's aspirations for a modern mass transit system hanging in the balance, according to official sources in the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
For a city that has been demanding its own metro system for more than 15 years and grappling with mounting traffic congestion, the lack of political commitment from both governments has come as a major disappointment. While the central government has repeatedly questioned the feasibility of the project, the state government appears content to let the proposal remain on the back burner rather than pursue it aggressively.
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had rejected the Coimbatore Metro proposal twice, suggesting a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) as an alternative. The suggestion, however, has drawn sharp criticism from urban mobility experts, residents and activists, who argue that it reflects a lack of understanding of Coimbatore's road network, geographical constraints and growing traffic pressures.
Speaking to TNIE, sources in the CMRL said, "The state has decided against sending another proposal for the two cities in the immediate future. The centre had cited population as one of the key criteria for rejecting the projects, and CMRL is planning to prepare a revised report using updated population figures once the ongoing census is completed."
However, with the TVK government showing little interest in pushing the proposals forward, there has been no tangible progress. The uncertainty surrounding the metro project has also held up several infrastructure projects planned along the proposed corridors.
With the CMRL now issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for projects that had earlier been kept pending due to the metro alignment, other agencies have begun moving ahead with their plans.
The state highways department has started work towards extending the GD Naidu Flyover by 5 km, from Goldwins to Neelambur along Avinashi Road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also proceeding with a proposed flyover at the Saravanampatti junction on Sathy Road in Coimbatore.
Residents and activists have questioned the centre's recommendation of a BRTS, arguing that it is impractical for Coimbatore's existing road network. A social activist, who did not wish to be named, questioned how the city could accommodate the dedicated carriageway required for the system.
"Where is the space for a BRTS in Coimbatore? A single lane requires 3.5 metres, meaning a dedicated two-lane carriageway would need at least 7 metres. Where are such wide roads in Coimbatore," the activist questioned, describing the centre's reasoning for rejecting the metro proposal as absurd.
The activist also pointed out the contradiction in the centre suggesting an elevated BRTS as an alternative to Metro Rail, as both would require elevated infrastructure in congested stretches. With traffic already choking major roads and new vehicle registrations and private vehicle usage continuing to rise, the suggestion has done little to convince residents that BRTS is a viable alternative.
"The state government's apparent reluctance to pursue metro projects has added to the frustration. The proposed Chennai Metro extension between Kilambakkam and the airport has also reportedly made little progress. The regime change in the state has slowed Metro Rail expansion plans across Tamil Nadu," added the activist.
With the census exercise expected to be completed by March or April next year and the final data likely to take several more months to be released, preparing a revised DPR using the data and obtaining a fresh approval could push the project further into the future. Meanwhile, traffic congestion will worsen, and land acquisition costs will triple, the activist added.
Despite multiple attempts by TNIE, Dr S Swarna, principal secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture and Special Initiatives Department, could not be reached for comments.