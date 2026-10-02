Foundation stone laid for upgradation of RPF dog training centre

COIMBATORE: K Arul Jothi, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), Southern Railway, in the presence of Salem Railway Division DRM Panna Lal, laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Zonal Training Centre for Dogs (ZTCD) at Vellore Road in Podanur on Thursday afternoon.

The centre currently houses 10 dogs, and the upgraded facility will accommodate an additional 20 dogs. The canines will be trained to detect narcotics, explosives and other crimes, with a particular focus on narcotic substances being smuggled through trains.

After the foundation-laying ceremony, K Arul Jothi told the media that the trained dogs would be deployed to detect narcotics on trains, as they can identify substances from a distance and help officials apprehend drug smugglers.

Since the establishment of ZTCD, the Centre has trained 321 dogs from various Zonal Railways, comprising 92 tracker dogs, 222 explosive detection dogs and 7 narcotic detection dogs. At present, 5 dogs from various Zonal Railways are undergoing specialised training in tracker and explosive detection trades, while 12 trainees are undergoing training as handlers at the centre.

"The Podanur (ZTCD) centre is a notable national-level dog training centre, with facilities to accommodate 30 dogs. Other training centres have the capacity to train only five or six dogs. Two handlers will be appointed for each dog, and accommodation facilities for the handlers will also be constructed. We have identified vulnerable train routes involving West Bengal, Dhanbad and Odisha, and frequent checks are being conducted along these routes to prevent the smuggling of narcotic drugs. We have been making frequent seizures and arresting those involved in drug trafficking, in line with the union home minister's assurance to prevent the use of narcotic substances across the country," the IG said.