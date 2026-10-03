Staff crunch hits Coimbatore corporation town planning works

COIMBATORE: A shortage of Assistant Town Planning Officers (ATPOs) in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun affecting several key town planning activities, including building plan approvals and the removal of encroachments from Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands and other public places across the city.

The corporation has five zones covering 100 wards, with the town planning wing handling a wide range of responsibilities linked to building permissions, land use and enforcement. However, only three ATPOs are currently available to manage these works across all five zones, putting additional pressure on the existing officials.

The shortage has become a concern as building plan applications require scrutiny and field-level verification before approvals can be issued. The limited manpower is also affecting enforcement activities, particularly the identification and removal of encroachments from OSR lands earmarked for public use and other public spaces.

Corporation sources said the number of sanctioned ATPO posts was earlier increased from five to 10, with two officers envisaged for each of the five zones. However, the intended staffing strength has not been achieved over the years, leaving the corporation with just three ATPOs to handle the workload across the city now.