Association alleges BU withholding staff salaries for four months

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged that Bharathiar University has delayed payment of monthly salaries for four months to teaching and non-teaching staff at its Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre in Erode district.

It has urged the higher education department secretary Dheeraj Kumar and convenor of BU's V-C committee, to take immediate steps to release the pending salaries so the staff can meet their financial obligations.

Former state president of AUT, P Thirunavukkarasu, condemned the university registrar for failing to ensure salary disbursement and he told TNIE that seven teaching and non-teaching staff at the centre, where five postgraduate courses are offered, are on consolidated pay.

"Due to the university administration's lethargy, they have not been paid salaries for four months until September. As a result, the seven members, each earning less than Rs 20,000 per month, are struggling to pay home rent, clear debts, and meet other expenses. In some cases, they have been forced to borrow and are finding it difficult to manage their daily lives," he said.

He further questioned Registrar R Rajavel on why no steps had been taken to release their salaries and asked whether he understood the day-to-day hardships they face.

A non-teaching staff member, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that despite several appeals, BU had taken no action. "We receive salaries only once in three, four or even five months. This creates immense financial pressure. We urge the university to pay salaries every month so that we can live with dignity," he said.

Repeated attempts to contact Registrar Rajavel for comment were unsuccessful.