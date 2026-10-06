GN Mills flyover expansion joints remain damaged, motorists demand urgent repairs

COIMBATORE: Months after motorists raised concerns over damaged expansion joints on the GN Mills flyover on Mettupalayam Road, the state highways department is yet to carry out repair works, leaving commuters worried about the safety of the busy stretch.

The flyover, built to ease congestion at the GN Mills Junction, where Subramaniyampalayam Road and Udayampalayam Road intersect with National Highway 181, carries thousands of vehicles every day, including buses, cars and two-wheelers.

Motorists said several steel expansion joints connecting the deck slabs have deteriorated, with portions breaking apart and protruding above the road surface. Defects have been noticed at several locations on the flyover.

Despite repeated complaints, commuters said no visible repair work has been taken up so far. They have criticised what they described as the lethargic response of the department and warned that the damaged joints could result in mishaps, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

The damaged sections also produce loud metallic noises whenever vehicles pass over them, adding to concerns among commuters.

"The sound is quite alarming, especially when heavy vehicles cross the damaged sections. Every time I drive over the flyover, I worry about whether the loose steel pieces could damage vehicles or cause an accident," said S Vinoth Babu, a daily commuter from Thudiyalur.

Another commuter, E Franklin, said the condition appeared to have worsened in recent weeks. "The protruding joints are clearly visible. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, are vulnerable if they hit the damaged portions at speed. The authorities should address the issue before someone gets hurt," he said.