Hindi words on medicine covers at government hospitals in Karur & Coimbatore spark language row

KARUR/COIMBATORE: The instructions in Hindi, along with English and Tamil, written on the medicine covers distributed at the government medical college hospitals in Karur and Coimbatore have triggered another controversy, with the opposition parties questioning the TVK government’s stand on the two-language policy.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have instructed the staff to stop issuing the medicine covers, printed at a cooperative press in Erode in December 2025. The move followed the criticism levelled by former DMK minister TRB Rajaa against the TVK government on the social media on Tuesday.

TRB Rajaa, in his ‘X’ post, said, “It seems like the three-language policy is being implemented in Tamil Nadu hospitals too.” He had also quoted Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the same type of covers were being used to highlight ‘Dosage and Administration Intervals’.

When contacted, Dr M Bharathi Mohan, dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Karur, told TNIE they usually get the covers from Madurai jail, where they are produced by inmates. However, due to a shortage, the authorities had ordered the covers from the cooperative printing press in Erode in December 2025.