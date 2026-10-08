Coffee estate supervisor injured in sloth bear attack

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old estate supervisor was severely injured in a sloth bear attack at Valparai, in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday evening. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The injured man was identified as R Moses, a supervisor at a coffee estate in Pachamalai. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm when Moses was allegedly walking under the influence of alcohol through a tea plantation and along a stream at Upper Paralai near Valparai.

He sustained injuries to his left eye and head. Upon hearing his screams, locals rescued him and members of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Prevention Committee took him to the Valparai government hospital. After receiving first aid, he was referred to the CMCH.

"We have engaged members of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Prevention Committee at Upper Paralai to monitor the sloth bear. We have requested people to inform the nearby forest department officials or staff if they come across any information related to wildlife.

People should also identify wild animal movements near their houses and estates through the 'Thadam' WhatsApp group," said Valparai Forest Range Officer Suresh Krishna.

Forest department officials said the incident occurred after Moses entered the tea plantation and walked along a stream frequented by wild animals, including elephants, leopards and sloth bears.

"The movement of these animals is more active at night. We have instructed people to avoid visiting estates, tea plantations, stream bunds and forest areas during dawn and after dark.

Those under the influence of alcohol may not be able to understand the behaviour of wild animals or escape if they encounter danger. This could pose a serious threat to their lives. We have also been instructing youngsters not to sit near bushes, particularly in areas where there is little movement of people," the official added.