Kovilpalayam railway station to reopen after three decades

COIMBATORE: After a three-decade gap, the Kovilpalayam railway station near Kinathukadavu is set to reopen following demands from passengers and passenger associations.

The Palakkad Railway Division has decided to revive the station, and the Southern Railway has accorded permission for the project, which includes a crossing line and other infrastructure. The station, located between Kinathukadavu and Pollachi, was closed around 34 years ago, reportedly due to poor patronage.

Pollachi MP K Eswarasamy had raised the issue in Parliament, following which railway officials approved it.

R Senthil Kumara Moorthy, former president of Mullupadi Gram Panchayat, who led a team campaigning for the revival of the station, said the demand had been pursued vigorously over the past three years.

"Meeting railway officials, submitting petitions to the Southern Railway General Manager and the Divisional Railway Manager, and pressing the demand for reviving Kovilpalayam station was intensified through MPs and MLAs in the last three years," he said.

According to him, the railway station functioned until 1992, when trains halted at Kovilpalayam railway station en route to Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram. "A railway station should be set up every 10 km for passengers. However, there is no station for more than 10 km on this stretch.

Over the past three decades, population has doubled, and several industries have started functioning in the region, employing hundreds of migrant workers," he said. He added that many migrant workers currently travel by bus to Coimbatore to board trains to their native places.

K Shivamohan, a Kinathukadavu-based railway enthusiast and secretary of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers, Coimbatore-Pollachi-Palani-Dindigul, welcomed the decision.