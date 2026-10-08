Two decades after announcement, Neelikonampalayam ROB project makes headway

COIMBATORE: Nearly two decades after it was first announced, work on the Neelikonampalayam Railway Overbridge (ROB) project is set to gather some steam as the state highways department has initiated the process to acquire additional land for the long-pending project.

The department has sought an additional Rs 11.4 crore for land acquisition, over and above the original estimated project cost of Rs 73.9 crore for the proposed 2.3-km flyover. Officials have also issued notices identifying the properties and land required for acquisition.

The ROB was first announced in 2006 to provide connectivity between Neelikonampalayam and SIHS Colony. Though the railway portion of the bridge, including the steel structure across the tracks, was completed years ago, the project remained incomplete due to delays in acquiring land on either side of the railway crossing.

According to officials, 1,888 sq.m of land is required on one side and another 1,901.30 sq.m on the other. The land acquisition wing of the highways department has initiated the process.

The project was originally planned as a 1.1-km ROB to cross railway level crossing 5 at Neelikonampalayam. The proposal was later expanded into a 2.3-km flyover, beginning near Vasantha Mill Road and ending at Brindavan Nagar, near the Coimbatore International Airport service road. The revised plan is aimed at providing better connectivity to the airport from Trichy Road.

The railway gate currently causes frequent traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours and whenever trains pass through the crossing. The proposed flyover is expected to provide a grade-separated alternative for motorists.