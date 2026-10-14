AIADMK, Congress councillors flag poor civic maintenance

COIMBATORE: Civic issues such as water scarcity, inadequate maintenance and poor lighting of public spaces triggered protests by Congress and AIADMK councillors outside the CCMC council hall, drawing sharp reactions from Mayor K Ranganayaki.

AIADMK councillors R Prabhakaran and Ramesh staged a demonstration carrying kerosene lamps to highlight what they described as the corporation’s failure to address basic civic problems. They alleged that streetlights across the city were not functioning and that newly installed lights frequently developed faults.

They also flagged the poor maintenance of parks and the foul smell emanating from the Vellalore garbage dump. Prabhakaran alleged that even four months after the new TVK government assumed office, basic amenities in Coimbatore remained inadequate. He said residents continued to face difficulties despite paying substantial taxes, and criticised the corporation for failing to replace damaged streetlights.

Speaking to the reporters, he alleged that delays in releasing funds and awarding tenders had affected civic works. Since the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department functions under the chief minister’s direct control, he urged the government to ensure that the corporation received the funds required to carry out essential works.