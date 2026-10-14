Heated debates take centre stage at CCMC meeting

COIMBATORE: An urgent council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday after 55 resolutions were reportedly tabled without prior intimation, prompting councillors to protest against the move and raise concerns over civic works and tender procedures.

The meeting, held at Victoria Hall in Town Hall, was chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki in the presence of CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan. Of the 94 resolutions placed before the council, more than 50 were introduced as table subjects, leaving several councillors upset over the lack of time to examine them.

East Zone Chairperson Lakshmi Ilanchelvi threw copies of the subjects on the floor, questioning the manner in which the resolutions had been brought before the council. She alleged that corporation officials were failing to act on grievances raised by councillors, triggering further protests.

Following objections from several members, the meeting was postponed for an hour to allow councillors to read the tabled subjects before discussing them.

Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu alleged that `50 lakh in ward funds meant for wards under her zone had not been allocated, with officials reportedly citing pending signatures. She also criticised delays in implementing projects initiated during the previous DMK government.

Communist party councillors, including Ramamoorthy, Sumathi and Boopathy, raised concerns over civic issues across the corporation’s 100 wards. They called for the restoration of roads dug up for underground drainage works, implementation of projects approved in the previous budget and the execution of pending scheme roads.