Coimbatore roads turn dangerous after incessant rainfall

COIMBATORE: The rain over the past few days has exposed the condition of roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) and 24x7 drinking water supply projects across the city. Residents and motorists have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for its poor planning and for failing to restore the roads after excavation, demanding repairs before the situation deteriorates.
With loose soil turning into slush and damaged surfaces becoming increasingly slippery, daily commuters are being forced to negotiate hazardous stretches, raising concerns over road safety and the possibility of accidents.
"Every time it rains, travelling on these roads becomes a nightmare. We have to slow down drastically, zigzag around potholes and worry about losing control of our vehicles. Why should the public suffer because the authorities failed to restore the roads properly?" asked S Kaaleswaran, a motorist from Kavundampalayam.
Another commuter, V M Pandiarajan from Thudiyalur, said the condition was particularly difficult for two-wheelers. "It is not just about inconvenience anymore. A slippery road with hidden potholes can cause someone to fall. People travel to work, take children to school and rush to hospitals on these roads. Does the corporation realise the danger it is putting them in," he asked.
Residents also questioned why roads were being left in such a condition despite the substantial public expenditure on infrastructure projects. They said that while underground drainage and round-the-clock water supply schemes were essential, the lack of proper coordination between excavation work and road restoration was causing unnecessary hardship.
With rainfall continuing to expose the city's infrastructure weaknesses, residents have urged the CCMC to conduct an immediate inspection of affected roads, fill dangerous potholes, remove loose debris and undertake restoration work rather than temporary patchwork.
Despite TNIE's efforts, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja was unavailable for comment.