Coimbatore roads turn dangerous after incessant rainfall

COIMBATORE: The rain over the past few days has exposed the condition of roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) and 24x7 drinking water supply projects across the city. Residents and motorists have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for its poor planning and for failing to restore the roads after excavation, demanding repairs before the situation deteriorates.

With loose soil turning into slush and damaged surfaces becoming increasingly slippery, daily commuters are being forced to negotiate hazardous stretches, raising concerns over road safety and the possibility of accidents.

"Every time it rains, travelling on these roads becomes a nightmare. We have to slow down drastically, zigzag around potholes and worry about losing control of our vehicles. Why should the public suffer because the authorities failed to restore the roads properly?" asked S Kaaleswaran, a motorist from Kavundampalayam.