Coimbatore police form five special teams to probe Class XI student's suicide; protests continue

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police have formed five special teams to conduct a detailed investigation into the suicide of A Akilan, a Class XI student who allegedly faced caste-based harassment at his school.

The police also appealed to the public not to circulate rumours or speculative information about the case, even as the deceased student's family and various organisations continued their protest on Saturday, demanding the arrest of the teachers booked in the case and a fair investigation.

Akilan, a student of Shri K Krishnaswamy Naidu Memorial Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution in Peelamedu, died by suicide on Wednesday (October 21). His mother, A Kowsalyadevi, alleged that he had been harassed by two classmates and a teacher over his caste and eating habits.

Based on her complaint, Peelamedu police registered a case against the two students, class teacher P Vijayakumar and headmaster S Arun Kumar under Sections 115(2) and 108 of BNS Act and Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police detained the two students on Friday and lodged them at the Juvenile Home in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the school management temporarily suspended the headmaster and class teacher pending the completion of a departmental inquiry.