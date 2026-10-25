Four-year-old boy dies of dengue shock syndrome at CMCH

COIMBATORE: A four-year-old boy from Palladam in Tiruppur , who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with dengue fever, died on Friday evening (October 23) despite treatment.

According to the hospital's statement, the child died of dengue shock syndrome and sepsis with disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a serious condition affecting blood clotting.

The boy, identified as P Tamil, was initially taken to a private clinic on October 20 after developing a fever. Blood tests conducted at the clinic reportedly showed no significant abnormalities at the time, and he was given medication and discharged.

As the fever persisted, the child was taken back to the clinic on October 21 and administered intravenous fluids. On Thursday (October 22), he continued to have fever and vomiting and was again taken to the clinic, where further treatment was provided. Subsequent blood tests showed a decline in his platelet count.

Later that day, the child developed seizures and was shifted to another clinic where doctors found that he was suffering from circulatory failure and administered intravenous fluids and other emergency medication. Further investigations revealed a sharp decline in his platelet count, and found dengue positive.

As his condition deteriorated, the child was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment. He was admitted to the hospital at 1.18 am on Friday (October 23).

He was also intubated and provided ventilator support after developing respiratory failure. Despite resuscitation efforts and the administration of blood products, his condition could not be stabilised. The child suffered cardiac arrest and was declared dead in the evening. The child had been at CMCH for approximately 19 hours before his death, according to the statement.