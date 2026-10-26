Coimbatore college builds test rig to help air force cut reliance on foreign cos

CHENNAI: A Coimbatore engineering institution has developed and delivered automated testing equipment to the Indian Air Force for a trainer aircraft component whose testing and refurbishment had relied on overseas facilities.

The Kumaraguru Aviation Research Centre (KARC), part of the Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation (KCIRI) at Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore, built the test rig worth nearly Rs 15 lakh. The project head, retired Rear Admiral V M Doss, said the cost was comparable to sending a single actuator abroad for repair.

The actuator raises and lowers the ejection seat, allowing pilots of different heights to adjust their seating position. It is separate from the ejection mechanism itself. Awarded through an open tender, the contract was signed in March. The Air Force received the equipment in September, after about six months of work.