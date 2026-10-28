Discoloured drinking water raises concerns in Coimbatore; Officials blame heavy rain

COIMBATORE: The supply of yellowish drinking water to residential areas across Coimbatore over the past few days has triggered concern among residents, who have questioned the quality of water supplied by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board have attributed the discolouration to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and assured the public that the water is safe to consume after boiling.
Residents in several parts of the city have reported receiving water with a yellowish tinge, raising questions about whether it is being adequately treated before distribution.
While areas supplied by the Pillur Scheme II reportedly continue to receive clear water, discolouration has been observed in localities covered by Pillur Scheme III and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam (KVV) scheme.
"We depend on corporation water for drinking and cooking. When the water suddenly turns yellow, it is natural for people to worry about its quality. The authorities should clearly explain the situation and ensure that clean water reaches every household," said S Manimegalai, a city resident.
The board has attributed the change in colour to increased turbidity following heavy rainfall in the Pillur Dam catchment areas in the Nilgiris district.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior board official said the sudden increase in turbidity has caused the water to appear slightly yellowish. The official maintained that the water was being treated and that samples were being collected daily for lab testing to ensure potability.
Residents were advised to boil the water thoroughly before consumption. As of Tuesday, the turbidity in the water at the treatment plant stood at 268.8 NTU.
However, the discolouration has left many residents uneasy, particularly those who depend entirely on the civic body's supply for their daily drinking water needs.
The board also clarified that while the Pillur Scheme II water is drawn directly from the reservoir, water for Pillur Scheme 3 and the KVV scheme is drawn from the well in the river, which is causing the discolouration. CCMC officials said they are monitoring the situation and expect the discoloration to gradually subside as rainfall recedes over the coming days.