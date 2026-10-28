Discoloured drinking water raises concerns in Coimbatore; Officials blame heavy rain

COIMBATORE: The supply of yellowish drinking water to residential areas across Coimbatore over the past few days has triggered concern among residents, who have questioned the quality of water supplied by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board have attributed the discolouration to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and assured the public that the water is safe to consume after boiling.

Residents in several parts of the city have reported receiving water with a yellowish tinge, raising questions about whether it is being adequately treated before distribution.

While areas supplied by the Pillur Scheme II reportedly continue to receive clear water, discolouration has been observed in localities covered by Pillur Scheme III and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam (KVV) scheme.

"We depend on corporation water for drinking and cooking. When the water suddenly turns yellow, it is natural for people to worry about its quality. The authorities should clearly explain the situation and ensure that clean water reaches every household," said S Manimegalai, a city resident.

The board has attributed the change in colour to increased turbidity following heavy rainfall in the Pillur Dam catchment areas in the Nilgiris district.