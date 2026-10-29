Coimbatore court sentences six to 10 years in prison in 2015 child trafficking case.

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced six persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a 2015 child trafficking case.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to July 28, 2015, when the complainant Meena was taken to Kanniyakumari by her husband Raman and his friend Kumarasamy under the pretext of a trip.

There, through broker Thangasamy and with the help of a nurse, Rita, they sold Meena’s one-year-old daughter for Rs 2.25 lakh to a childless couple, Vijayakumar and Rani Prabha, without her knowledge. After being told the child was missing, Meena approached the police.

A case was registered at the Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore.

The accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court found Raman, Kumarasamy, Thangasamy, Rita, Vijayakumar and Rani Prabha guilty and imposed a 10-year sentence with a fine on each.

Despite the complainant turning hostile and giving false testimony, Public Prosecutor Raman effectively argued the case and secured the conviction.