Air India Express starts twice-daily Coimbatore-Mumbai flights

COIMBATORE: In a move to enhance air connectivity, Air India Express launched two daily round-trip flights between Coimbatore and Mumbai from September 1.

The airline had announced the expansion on August 5, stating that Coimbatore would be among six new stations added to its network. As part of the expansion, it will operate two non-stop round-trip flights daily between Coimbatore and Mumbai, offering both an early-morning and a late-night option.

Flight IX 1793 departs from Mumbai at 5.20 am and arrives in Coimbatore at 7.09 am. Flight IX 1794 departs from Coimbatore at 7.46 am and reaches Mumbai at 9.31 am.

"Connecting the hub is important. Air India targets Mumbai as a major hub from where there is easy connectivity to foreign countries. This new service will help industrialists and travellers from western Tamil Nadu, who usually travel abroad for their business trips", said J Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum.