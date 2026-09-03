Gandhipuram skywalk plan remains on paper; commuters continue to brave traffic

COIMBATORE: The proposed skywalk connecting the major bus terminals in Gandhipuram continues to remain on paper, leaving pedestrians to negotiate the busy Cross Cut Road-Dr Nanjappa Road junction amid heavy traffic.

The junction witnesses constant movement of buses and other vehicles owing to the presence of the central bus terminus, town bus terminus and Thiruvalluvar SETC bus stand, besides several commercial establishments. With no dedicated pedestrian crossing facility, commuters are forced to cross the roads at busy intersections.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had earlier proposed a state-of-the-art skywalk connecting the key bus terminals with Cross Cut Road. During the previous DMK government, the project was proposed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. The proposed facility would comprise three skywalks, two crossings and four entry and exit points. It was planned with a width of 3.6 metres and height of three metres, with staircases, elevators and lifts.

The proposal envisaged connecting the Tiruvalluvar Bus Stand, Town Bus Stand and the mofussil bus stand on Dr Nanjappa Road with Cross Cut Road. A pedestrian overhead bridge between the Town and mofussil bus stands was removed several years ago during flyover construction and was not subsequently restored by the officials.

Under the PPP arrangement, the corporation was to provide the land, while the private partner would undertake the design, construction, financing and operation of the facility. Advertisement revenue was proposed as a means of meeting maintenance costs. The DPR was prepared and sent to the government for necessary approvals and funding. However, after the regime change, the project's commencement has seen zero progress.