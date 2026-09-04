Data entry operators and technical assistants boycott work in regional transport offices in Coimbatore

A technical assistant, under condition of anonymity, told TNIE that around 400 data entry operators and technical assistants are working on a consolidated salary at about 100 RTOs across the state through two private firms.

"Our work involves taking photographs for driving licenses, printing them and vehicle registration certificates, etc., and sending them to the public. We have been working in these offices for more than two decades. Now, the government has announced that people can download their driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates online from September 15. Citing this, the government has relieved us of our duties. As a result, the livelihoods of around 400 families will be affected," he said.

Another staff member said that around 50% of the workers were women and that they received a monthly salary of Rs 11,000.

"If we are stopped from working, we will struggle financially. Our livelihoods will be affected. How can we immediately find other jobs? Considering our situation, the government should provide alternative employment without affecting our livelihoods," she said.

Meanwhile, department officials said that the decision was part of government policy and they could not intervene in the matter.