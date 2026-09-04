DPC staff forcing us to fill paddy sacks beyond prescribed weight, charging excessive handling fees, say Anaimalai farmers

COIMBATORE: Farmers cultivating paddy in Anaimalai taluk of Coimbatore have raised complaints against staff at the direct procurement centre (DPC) run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), claiming that they are forced to fill sacks beyond the prescribed standard weight and are charged excessive handling fees, resulting in significant losses.
According to the cultivators, the official standard weight for a sack of paddy is 40.580 kg — 40 kg of paddy and 580 grams for the sack. However, staff at the centre insist that each sack must weigh 42-43 kg before acceptance, citing moisture content. This difference of roughly 2-3 kg per bag is neither paid for nor properly accounted for, leading to direct financial loss for farmers.
In addition, farmers allege they are being charged up to Rs 55 per bag as 'pudi coolie' (handling charges) by market staff. They describe the amount as excessive, especially when input costs remain high and returns are low.
M Sakthivel, a paddy farmer from Kulapathukulam who cultivates on 18 acres of land in Anaimalai taluk, said, "Paddy is cultivated over 1,000 acres in Anaimalai taluk. The harvested produce is brought to the DPC at Anaimalai, where staff measure and procure it. The minimum support price offered is Rs 25 per kg. But farmers are fleeced by up to three kg per bag. Staff manipulate the weight citing moisture content, and farmers who lack awareness suffer losses."
He added that the issue of weight manipulation and the high handling charges of up to Rs 55 per bag had already been reported to officials in the civil supplies department.
C Annadurai, another farmer from Vettaikaranpudur who cultivates on 12 acres, also expressed grievance over the weight manipulation and excessive handling charges.
Affected farmers from Anaimalai taluk stated that these practices have continued for some time, and repeated representations to authorities have brought no relief. They have urged officials to intervene immediately, strictly enforce the prescribed standard weight of 40.580 kg, and regulate handling charges so cultivators are not exploited.
The farmers have called for transparent weighing procedures, clear display of official rates and strict monitoring of staff to prevent irregularities.
When contacted, a senior official from the civil supplies department said, "We have received complaints from the farmers. At present, procurement has not commenced at the centre. We are inquiring into the complaints raised by the farmers so that they can be resolved once procurement begins."