DPC staff forcing us to fill paddy sacks beyond prescribed weight, charging excessive handling fees, say Anaimalai farmers

COIMBATORE: Farmers cultivating paddy in Anaimalai taluk of Coimbatore have raised complaints against staff at the direct procurement centre (DPC) run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), claiming that they are forced to fill sacks beyond the prescribed standard weight and are charged excessive handling fees, resulting in significant losses.

According to the cultivators, the official standard weight for a sack of paddy is 40.580 kg — 40 kg of paddy and 580 grams for the sack. However, staff at the centre insist that each sack must weigh 42-43 kg before acceptance, citing moisture content. This difference of roughly 2-3 kg per bag is neither paid for nor properly accounted for, leading to direct financial loss for farmers.

In addition, farmers allege they are being charged up to Rs 55 per bag as 'pudi coolie' (handling charges) by market staff. They describe the amount as excessive, especially when input costs remain high and returns are low.

M Sakthivel, a paddy farmer from Kulapathukulam who cultivates on 18 acres of land in Anaimalai taluk, said, "Paddy is cultivated over 1,000 acres in Anaimalai taluk. The harvested produce is brought to the DPC at Anaimalai, where staff measure and procure it. The minimum support price offered is Rs 25 per kg. But farmers are fleeced by up to three kg per bag. Staff manipulate the weight citing moisture content, and farmers who lack awareness suffer losses."