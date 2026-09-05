Kovai teen steals gold to buy bike for boyfriend, held

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student was arrested in Pollachi on Friday for allegedly stealing nine sovereigns of gold jewellery from her friend’s house to buy a two-wheeler for her boyfriend. Police said the accused was identified as R Joy Princy (19) of TVK Nagar, a second-year BCom CA student at the Pollachi Government Arts College.

The complainant, H Tamilselvan (59) of Unjavelampatti, was a friend of the accused’s father. Moreover, Princy and Tamilselvan’s daughter were also friends.

According to police, Princy visited Tamilselvan’s house on August 16 to meet his daughter. At the time, she allegedly opened the wardrobe in the house and stole nine sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Subsequently, upon noticing the disappearance of the jewellery, Tamilselvan lodged a complaint at the Pollachi East police station recently. During questioning, Princy allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police said she told them she stole the valuables and immediately sold them at a jewellery store in Pollachi for Rs 2.5 lakh and used that money to buy a bike for her boyfriend.

Notably, the accused and her boyfriend had posted a video of the bike’s unveiling on their social media accounts.

Police filed a case and arrested the accused on Thursday, and a search is on to nab her boyfriend Janagan Siva (20) of Makkinampatti.