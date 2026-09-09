Coimbatore residents flag pollution, waste dumping by crusher units near Western Ring Road

COIMBATORE: Residents of Sugunapuram and Arivoli Nagar near Western Ring Road have raised concerns over alleged air pollution and indiscriminate dumping of waste by M-sand manufacturing and stone-crushing units operating in the area.
Residents alleged that dust generated by three crusher units and a tar-making unit was affecting air quality and causing breathing difficulties among people living in the vicinity. They also claimed that waste generated by the units was being dumped along the sides of the Western Bypass Road.
R Balaji, a resident of Sugunapuram, alleged that the crusher units were not adhering to prescribed pollution-control norms while manufacturing M-sand and P-sand.
"Dust particles rise into the air during the manufacturing process, causing severe air pollution. These units have not installed the mandatory blinds to control the dust emitted from their factories. The waste generated by these units is also being dumped along the roadside. This has become a serious concern for residents," he said.
Another resident said that they are forced to sweep their homes 10 times a day owing to the dust accumulated in their surroundings. They also complained that their food and water is being contaminated due to the dust and air pollution from the crusher units.
According to locals, complaints regarding the pollution have already been submitted to officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). However, they alleged that no effective action has been taken so far.
Residents said the continuous dust pollution was affecting their quality of life, particularly those living close to the industrial units. They urged the district administration to conduct an inspection of the units, verify their compliance with pollution-control regulations and take action against violations.
They also sought a permanent solution to prevent waste from being dumped along the Western Ring Road, stating that the issue had persisted despite repeated complaints.
Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said he would instruct the concerned officials to inspect the issue and take necessary action based on their findings.
Residents have now urged the administration to ensure that the inspection is conducted at the earliest and that appropriate measures are taken to address both the air pollution and roadside waste dumping.