Passengers allege abusive behaviour by parking staff at Coimbatore Airport, seek action

COIMBATORE: Public visiting the Coimbatore International Airport have raised concerns regarding the allegedly abusive behaviour of staff members at the vehicle parking lot.
Passengers can use the pick-up and drop lane free of charge within the permitted dwell time of three minutes. Beyond this period, passengers are asked to utilise the designated parking area, and failure to do so will attract a fine of `500. However, according to the public and taxi drivers, the contract staff appointed at the parking lot allegedly threaten to fit wheel locks and use abusive language instead of imposing a fine in a proper manner.
The public and taxi drivers who came in four-wheelers to pick up and drop off passengers alleged that they were overcharged for parking. If their waiting time exceeds three minutes, instead of imposing the `500 fine, the staff abuse them in a derogatory manner and lock the wheels of their vehicles, they said.
On Monday night, one such incident was reported where a vehicle that waited beyond three minutes was fitted with a wheel lock. Even when the family agreed to pay the fine, the staff members who manage the parking lot allegedly handed over a receipt without mentioning the exact amount collected. Soon after the issue was shared on social media, many others shared their own similar experiences at the airport and sought immediate action.
P Mohan Prasath from Kovaipudur shared photographic evidence of harassment that happened on September 2.
"After returning from Delhi, we were shifting our baggage into the car in front of the arrival terminal. Within two minutes, a staff member attempted to lock the wheels. We were not informed about the time limit and they behaved arrogantly and abused us using filthy words in Hindi. They only focus on collecting the fine as it is a big amount compared to the parking fee," he said.
He suggested that the airport can monitor each vehicle and impose a nominal charge for exceeding the time limit. Before that, information should be displayed clearly at all places.
"Moreover, locking wheels is not a good approach and it humiliates passengers. Also, airport authorities should revise the time frame and give some additional time for vehicles carrying elderly people and children. I can inform the issues easily to the officials, but the situation of common people is pathetic," Mohan Prasath added.
When asked about the issue, Airport Director Mohammad Arif admitted that such incidents are not acceptable and said they are working and taking action to ensure a seamless and smooth parking experience.
"Private vehicles are being provided with parking lot close to the terminal, a dedicated through lane for all vehicles. Overstay in pick-up /drop-off lane leads to congestion, therefore would attract a fine. A display to this effect is being set up at multiple locations. Government departments have been requested to advise their protocol team to park vehicles only in the parking area and not in the pick-up or drop lane, so as to avoid congestion. This is a continuous exercise and we will keep working on it," he said.