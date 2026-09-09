Passengers allege abusive behaviour by parking staff at Coimbatore Airport, seek action

"After returning from Delhi, we were shifting our baggage into the car in front of the arrival terminal. Within two minutes, a staff member attempted to lock the wheels. We were not informed about the time limit and they behaved arrogantly and abused us using filthy words in Hindi. They only focus on collecting the fine as it is a big amount compared to the parking fee," he said.



He suggested that the airport can monitor each vehicle and impose a nominal charge for exceeding the time limit. Before that, information should be displayed clearly at all places.



"Moreover, locking wheels is not a good approach and it humiliates passengers. Also, airport authorities should revise the time frame and give some additional time for vehicles carrying elderly people and children. I can inform the issues easily to the officials, but the situation of common people is pathetic," Mohan Prasath added.



When asked about the issue, Airport Director Mohammad Arif admitted that such incidents are not acceptable and said they are working and taking action to ensure a seamless and smooth parking experience.



"Private vehicles are being provided with parking lot close to the terminal, a dedicated through lane for all vehicles. Overstay in pick-up /drop-off lane leads to congestion, therefore would attract a fine. A display to this effect is being set up at multiple locations. Government departments have been requested to advise their protocol team to park vehicles only in the parking area and not in the pick-up or drop lane, so as to avoid congestion. This is a continuous exercise and we will keep working on it," he said.