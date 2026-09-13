Dengue cases up by 476 in Coimbatore district this year; 849 cases within city limits alone

COIMBATORE: Hospital admissions due to dengue fever have increased by 476 cases this year in Coimbatore district. While 1,325 cases were reported last year, 1,801 cases have been reported so far this year. Of the total cases, 849 were recorded within the city corporation limits. Apart from dengue, 5,641 fever cases were reported this year alone, according to health department officials.

A meeting regarding preventive measures for dengue and monsoon diseases with the departments concerned was held at the collectorate on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Health Minister K G Arunraj and Backward Classes Welfare Minister K Sampath Kumar.

During the meeting, officials explained the status of dengue prevalence in Coimbatore. According to their report, compared to last year, dengue cases have increased this year, particularly within corporation limits.

Elaborating on the corporation data, officials said the dengue case load was 1,336 in 2023, which rose to 2,400 in 2024.

After consistent effort, it was brought down to 749 in 2025, but this year again it rose to 849 in the last nine months. This year, 124 cases were reported in January, 67 in February, 55 in March,76 in April,72 in May and 82 in June. After June, the case load increased again to three digits, with 157 cases reported in July and 171 cases in August.

Across Coimbatore district, the same trend reflects. In 2024, the case load was 4,494 (urban -2,958, rural -1,536); in 2025,1,325 cases (urban -860 and rural - 465). But in the current year,the case load has been recorded at 1,801 (urban -1,040 and rural -761) so far.

Outside Coimbatore Corporation limits, officials have identified a number of local bodies as hotspots for dengue. These include Karamadai and Gudalur municipalities, Annur, Dhaliyur and Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayats and Somayampalayam, Malumichampatti and Perur Chettipalayam village panchayats.