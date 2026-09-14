Automatic number plate recognition cameras deployed to monitor speeding in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city traffic police have now converted Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras into handy 'speed radar guns' and fixed them for random overspeed monitoring. Additionally, they have sent a proposal to the department to allocate five speed radar guns under the road safety fund.
According to police sources, the ANPR cameras were installed at most signals a few years ago by city-based road safety NGO UYIR. Later, when signals were converted into U-turns and roundabouts, the cameras were removed from the signals, and a few were installed at major junctions. The remaining were kept idle as they needed upgradation. Now, the police have brought a few of them into use as mobile units instead of fixing them statically at one particular place.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Maheswaran said they have started using the ANPR cameras like speed radar guns for controlling and detecting overspeeding vehicles. The idea of converting the ANPR cameras into mobile units was born after the use of a real speed radar gun bought under the road safety fund.
"We got one speed radar gun costing around `8 lakh two months ago. After the trial, we started using it to detect overspeeding vehicles. It detects around 160 cases and generates challans immediately for imposing fines for violations. Since we realised the need for the device was much greater, we converted the ANPR cameras to be similar to speed radar guns instead of fixing them at a static place. The functions of both devices are almost the same, so three ANPR cameras are being utilised as speed radar guns," he said.
"The police units assigned to monitor traffic violations would take them to where overspeeding incidents are reported frequently. They keep watch on the traffic by operating the ANPR cameras, and the cameras can identify the violations and impose fines automatically. Meanwhile, we have sought five more speed radar guns from the road safety fund," the deputy commissioner added.
Every year, the road safety fund is allocated to the corporation, police, highways and the transport department. One single speed radar gun costs around `8 lakh, so the police have demanded the road safety fund to purchase five more speed radar guns.
The deputy commissioner expressed concern that overspeeding is becoming a major issue in Coimbatore city, which contributes to more accidents. Non-peak hours and the outskirts of the city, like L&T Bypass, are more vulnerable to accidents and overspeeding issues.
"If we fix the cameras statically, the violators who know the presence of cameras avoid violations within the area where the camera monitors. So, we have taken them as handy and fix them temporarily wherever it is needed at the time," the officer added.