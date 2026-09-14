Automatic number plate recognition cameras deployed to monitor speeding in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city traffic police have now converted Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras into handy 'speed radar guns' and fixed them for random overspeed monitoring. Additionally, they have sent a proposal to the department to allocate five speed radar guns under the road safety fund.

According to police sources, the ANPR cameras were installed at most signals a few years ago by city-based road safety NGO UYIR. Later, when signals were converted into U-turns and roundabouts, the cameras were removed from the signals, and a few were installed at major junctions. The remaining were kept idle as they needed upgradation. Now, the police have brought a few of them into use as mobile units instead of fixing them statically at one particular place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Maheswaran said they have started using the ANPR cameras like speed radar guns for controlling and detecting overspeeding vehicles. The idea of converting the ANPR cameras into mobile units was born after the use of a real speed radar gun bought under the road safety fund.

"We got one speed radar gun costing around `8 lakh two months ago. After the trial, we started using it to detect overspeeding vehicles. It detects around 160 cases and generates challans immediately for imposing fines for violations. Since we realised the need for the device was much greater, we converted the ANPR cameras to be similar to speed radar guns instead of fixing them at a static place. The functions of both devices are almost the same, so three ANPR cameras are being utilised as speed radar guns," he said.