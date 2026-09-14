Cops rescue abducted girl in Coimbatore, shoot accused in leg during ‘escape bid’

COIMBATORE: Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Saturday. Police opened fire at one of the suspect when he allegedly attempted to escape from the scene, and subsequently arrested him.

The arrested were identified as Santhosh (24) and Thavasi (28) of Coimbatore.

The Coimbatore city police, in a press release on Sunday, stated said that the All Women Police Station (South) received a complaint around 7.30 pm on Saturday that a 14-year-old girl had been abducted on a two-wheeler and was sexually assaulted.

A case was registered, and during the investigation, police found that Santhosh and Thavasi had allegedly abducted the girl and taken her to a house near Kanjikonaampalayam, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The police rescued the girl, admitted her to a hospital for treatment and arrested the two suspects.

“As part of the investigation, Thavasi allegedly informed the police that they had used a sickle to threaten the girl. A police team led by Inspector Swarnavalli took him to the scene to recover the weapon. At the spot, Thavasi allegedly attacked the inspector with the sickle, injuring her.

When he allegedly attempted to assault her again, Sub-Inspector Silambarasan opened fire and shot the suspect in the leg.

Thavasi and Swarnavalli were then admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Further investigation is under way,” the release stated.

Sexually assaulted

During the investigation, police found that Santhosh and Thavasi had allegedly abducted the girl and took her to a house near Kanjikonaampalayam, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her. The police rescued the girl, admitted her to a hospital for treatment and arrested the two suspects.