Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project in Coimbatore dropped.

COIMBATORE: The Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project work in Coimbatore has become the latest entrant in the list of development projects that have been cancelled or dropped by the newly-formed TVK regime. Official sources in the CCMC revealed that the government has dropped the second phase of the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project works, citing the high cost of the project. Locals and social activists have been irked over the decision.

The proposed second phase of the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project has been dropped citing high costs and difficulties in relocating families living along the canal banks. The decision has drawn criticism from residents, motorists and social activists, who fear that a project aimed at easing traffic congestion and reviving the city's long-neglected water channel could now remain incomplete.

The 11-km Sanganoor Canal, which cuts through several parts of the city, has remained largely dormant for decades. The first phase of its rejuvenation was launched in November 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 49 crore during then Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Coimbatore.

The first package covered around 2.3 km between Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road. The project envisaged strengthening the canal banks, constructing gabion and reinforced concrete walls, improving the canal bed, and developing pedestrian walkways and service roads on either side.