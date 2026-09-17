Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project in Coimbatore dropped.

COIMBATORE: The Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project work in Coimbatore has become the latest entrant in the list of development projects that have been cancelled or dropped by the newly-formed TVK regime. Official sources in the CCMC revealed that the government has dropped the second phase of the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project works, citing the high cost of the project. Locals and social activists have been irked over the decision.
The proposed second phase of the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation project has been dropped citing high costs and difficulties in relocating families living along the canal banks. The decision has drawn criticism from residents, motorists and social activists, who fear that a project aimed at easing traffic congestion and reviving the city's long-neglected water channel could now remain incomplete.
The 11-km Sanganoor Canal, which cuts through several parts of the city, has remained largely dormant for decades. The first phase of its rejuvenation was launched in November 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 49 crore during then Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Coimbatore.
The first package covered around 2.3 km between Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road. The project envisaged strengthening the canal banks, constructing gabion and reinforced concrete walls, improving the canal bed, and developing pedestrian walkways and service roads on either side.
Originally planned for completion within 18 months, the project faced repeated delays, largely due to encroachments and the relocation of families living along the canal. Work was stalled for nearly 10 months from August 2022 as alternative housing had not been provided to several families. The work resumed in June 2023. CCMC sources said more than 95% of the first phase has now been completed, with around 200 metres of wall construction and road-related works remaining.
Meanwhile, the civic body had submitted a proposal to the state government in March 2025 seeking a fund of Rs 235 crore for the next phase. The proposed 6.5-km stretch was intended to provide continuous road connectivity along the canal, linking Mettupalayam Road with Trichy Road through Sathyamangalam Road and Avinashi Road. However, the proposal has now been shelved.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said that proceeding with the second phase would require substantial funds as well as the relocation of a large number of families.
"Only a few portions remain pending in the first phase. Since the Slum Clearance Board is yet to allocate houses for families living along the banks, we are unable to proceed further. In this situation, taking up the second phase is not feasible," he said.
The decision has disappointed many in the city. Motorists and activists argued that the project could have provided an alternative traffic corridor while simultaneously restoring the canal, often referred to as Coimbatore's 'Cooum'. With Phase I itself awaiting a final stretch of work, residents are now concerned that the canal's long-awaited transformation could once again be pushed into uncertainty.