CCMC under fire for using AI to 'fix' damaged pedestrian pathways

COIMBATORE: A social media post by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) showcasing action against encroachments on Big Bazaar Street has sparked criticism after the civic body was accused of using AI-edited images to portray the pedestrian pathway as repaired and cleared.

Big Bazaar Street in Town Hall is among the city's busiest commercial stretches, with numerous textile, jewellery and other shops attracting large crowds, particularly during festival seasons. The pedestrian pathways in the area were developed and widened under the Smart City projects to facilitate safer movement of pedestrians. Big Bazaar Street was also identified as one of the city's non-motorised transport corridors.

However, activists and people have for years complained that the pathways have been completely occupied by shop extensions and temporary vendors, forcing pedestrians to use the carriageway and navigate through moving traffic.

During a recent enforcement exercise, town planning officials reportedly asked traders to partially clear their establishments, creating limited space for pedestrians rather than completely restoring the pathway.

The CCMC later posted before-and-after photographs on social media to highlight the action. Activists and netizens, however, were quick enough to point out that the 'after' image had been digitally altered using AI to remove damage and show a repaired pathway.